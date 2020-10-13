Man accused of shooting 3 family members inside vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting at a family of seven, and injuring three of them.
Drew Allgood, 23, was taken into custody on Oct. 1 in connection to a shooting in the 2400 block of Portland Avenue on Sept. 4, according to an arrest slip.
According to a detective who appeared in court on Oct. 13, Allgood fired shots at a vehicle with three adults and four children inside.
The detective said two people inside the vehicle were shot in the head and one was shot in the arm. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
The vehicle was also damaged. The two back tires were shoot and the family drove on rims until the vehicle stopped and they called 911.
A surveillance video of the incident allegedly shows Allgood go to the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, pull out a rifle and shoot.
Allgood is charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.