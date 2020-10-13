$4.7 million to go to TARC to replace 45 buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville will soon have newer, more fuel-efficient buses cruising the streets.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that as part of $8.5 million in funding for transportation improvements in Kentucky, Jefferson County will receive $4.7 million to replace 45 older TARC buses.
The $8.5 million comes from more than $20 million that was awarded to the Commonwealth while Beshear was still the attorney general through the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. The trust is a result of Beshear suing Volkswagon for lying to Kentuckians about its diesel vehicle emissions.
“We held Volkswagen accountable for deceiving consumers and now we are using those funds to build a better Kentucky with safe, reliable transportation to help Kentuckians get to work, to the doctor and to the grocery store,” Beshear said. “This funding will reduce pollution to create cleaner air and improve transportation options in four regions of the commonwealth.”
In total, $100 million was secured. State lawmakers decided on a plan of how to spend the money across the state starting July 1 of this year.
Aside from TARC reaping the benefits of the funding, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, Lextran, the Owensboro Transit System will receive money to get new buses.
Some of the money will also go toward installing charging stations for electric vehicles at public places like state parks and government buildings.
