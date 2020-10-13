NKY woman’s pet makes cross-country return after 3 years missing

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Angie Hernandez spent years searching for her missing pet. Now, thanks to technology and the kindness of strangers, the two have been reunited.
Hernandez’s cat, Simba disappeared while she was living in Arizona. That was three years ago. Searches for him came up empty. She put up ‘missing pet’ posters to no avail.
“I thought, ‘Oh my God, my cat is going to be eaten alive by coyotes!’ Because you could see them occasionally in the neighborhood, you know, and I was tormented with that,” Hernandez told FOX19 NOW Monday. “I cried about that.”
Then Hernandez’s son, who was close with Simba, died. His passing left her heartbroken. Afterwards she moved back to her home state of Kentucky.
That’s where she was in July, when she got a phone call that left her speechless.
“At first I thought it was a joke,” she said. “It just didn’t register with me at first. And then I realized that, yeah, he was in fact found, and so all I could do was cry. I was so happy, I was just crying.”
A microchip company told Hernandez Simba was alive and well — in Arizona.
Hernandez wasn’t sure she could afford to make the trip, so members of a rescue group on Facebook stepped up.
A stranger few Simba to his new home. The touching reunion unfolded at CVG on Saturday.
“He’s glued to me, like, glued right now, ya know? He just, he’s a very loving cat,” Hernandez said. “And that’s all he wants to do is just love me to death.”
Hernandez hopes her story will inspire those with missing pets not to give up.
“I highly recommend getting your pet microchipped,” she said. “I feel like it’s a miracle. I feel like it’s a dream come true.”
Hernandez says she doesn’t know where Simba went or what he did during his three-year-journey.
She adds, other than being a bit skittish and somewhat underweight, he’s doing well right now.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.