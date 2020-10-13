Stabbing victim found by officers in Clarksville; suspect expected to be charged with attempted murder

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A jailed New Albany man is expected to be charged with attempted murder charge after a man was stabbed Friday at a Clarksville home.
The News and Tribune reported that Jacob Carrier, 21, is suspected by Clarksville Police Department investigators of attacking a man in his 60s in his home on the 700 block of Harrison Avenue.
The man had tried to drive himself to the hospital before officers found him “bleeding profusely.”
Investigators said Carrier tried to walk by the scene as the victim was being treated by emergency crews. When officers questioned and searched Carrier, he was found with a bloody knife.
