ABC license renewal fees to be reduced in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Reduced Alcohol and Beverage Control license renewal fees are being granted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisville Metro’s Department of Codes and Regulations announced Wednesday it would grant a one-time reduction of the annual renewal fee.
The renewal fee for ABC licenses will be reduced by 25 percent for extended hour licenses. Existing licenses have been granted a no-cost extension until Nov. 30.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and state-mandated shutdowns, some businesses have been unable to operate consistently and continue to face limitations on capacity and hours of operation. Charging for extended hour licenses that they cannot currently use would only add to the financial strains many of our small businesses are facing,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “By lessening the annual renewal fee and waiving fees for the extended hour licenses, we hope to provide those businesses with additional relief.”
According to Louisville Metro Government, there are 916 establishments with licenses permitting on-site consumption.
The reduction will not apply to packaged alcohol licenses.
