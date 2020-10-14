‘Extremely creepy': Woman says she can sleep soundly again after escaped LMDC inmate is re-arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections escapee is back behind bars after two weeks on the run.
Anthony Martinez broke out of LMDC on Sept. 29 and was apprehended Tuesday night, after Madison Police officers saw him in the woods near a church in Hanover. The officers chased him to a nearby CVS Pharmacy, tased and arrested him.
“We just heard, ‘Pursuit, he’s running!’" MPD Detective Kyle Cutshaw said. "And Martinez came running out and ran past my partner.”
State and federal investigators from Indiana came close to catching Martinez on Thursday in Scott County, but he ran into an area of thick brush and they lost him.
In total, LMDC is nearly 45 miles from the CVS at which Martinez was arrested. During his time on the run, Brandi Yocum believes Martinez crossed the woods right outside her front door.
“In order for him to get to where they found him, he absolutely would’ve had to come through here," Yocum said.
It was paranoia she couldn’t shake for two weeks.
Yocum’s home sits on Parkside Drive, across the street from a thick patch of woods. Because of her proximity to that area, and the length of Martinez’s escape, she told WAVE 3 News she took extra security precautions to keep her three children safe.
“Of course, slept very lightly," she said. “I was propping kitchen chairs under the front door handle, the back door handle, just anything that I could do. Making sure all the windows were locked, doors were locked, garage was locked. Anything I could do to kind of make sure that we were safe.”
While she locked down her home, U.S. Marshals, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, and Madison Police officers scoured the area. Martinez was eventually arrested half a mile from Yocum’s house.
“We went out there and the Marshals already had the plan formulated, and where we needed to go and we were just fortunate enough to play a part," Cutshaw said.
Yocum told WAVE 3 News once she heard the news of Martinez’s arrest, she was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.
“[That was] extremely creepy,” Yocum said. "If he’d rob a bank and wasn’t scared of that, he could rob a house. So it was very scary and we’re glad that it’s over.”
Martinez is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
