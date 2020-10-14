FORECAST: Minor rain chance with a big cool down

- LATE WEEK: Rain chance followed by big cool-down with frost potential Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight tonight, but it will be breezy ahead of Thursday’s cold front. This breeze from the south will keep overnight lows from falling below the 50s in most areas, with lows near 60 in Louisville.
Clouds will increase Thursday morning as temperatures quickly jump into the upper 60s. A cold front sweeping through in the afternoon will bring a round of scattered showers and falling temperatures by evening.
Expect temperatures in the 50s by dinnertime. Thursday’s cold front will be gone by mid-evening, leaving us with drier weather and clearing skies overnight. This will help temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s with some rural frost risk by Friday morning. A persistent breeze keeps that threat low.
After a cold start, we won’t see much warming by Friday afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will only top out in the 50s in most areas. You’ll need a jacket all day long!
The core of the cold air will arrive late Friday into early Saturday with lows in the 30s, below freezing for some.
Temperatures rally over the weekend with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday.
