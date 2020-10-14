FORECAST: Sunny, warmer Wednesday; cold front brings showers Thursday

- TONIGHT/THURSDAY: Wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible
- THURSDAY: Cold front brings scattered showers
- FRI NIGHT/SAT MORNING: Watching frost potential
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While there may be a patch or two of fog this morning near bodies of water and in valleys, it’ll be a mostly clear start to the day.
Sunshine abounds today as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. It will gradually become breezy throughout the day. It’ll remain breezy, but dry tonight ahead of Thursday’s cold front.
Low temperatures will only drop into the 50s to near 60 degrees by Thursday morning.
After a mild morning, we’ll see showers move in the region by Thursday afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 degrees with windy conditions before the cold front and showers arrive.
Showers continue to move through tomorrow evening, before exiting the region by Friday morning.
Skies clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s. Some areas north of Louisville may have a frost chance by Friday morning.
Friday will be chilly with highs in the 50s. Frost is possible across the region on Saturday morning.
