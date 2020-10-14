FORECAST: Temperatures will tumble

- Slight rain chance with the front late Thursday afternoon
- The core of the cold air arrives Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild overnight temperatures in the 50s for most, near 60 in the city. Southerly winds will persist until the cold front moves in later Thursday afternoon. Skies should be mainly clear overnight.
Temperatures reach their max by early afternoon with clouds on the increase during the morning hours. The cold front advances with a slight chance for showers by mid to late afternoon.
Temperatures will begin to fall into the 50s by early evening. The cold front will be gone by mid-evening, leaving us with drier weather and clearing skies overnight.
This will help temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s with some rural frost risk by Friday morning. A persistent breeze keeps that threat low. After a cold start, we won’t see much warming by Friday afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will only top out in the 50s in most areas. You’ll need a jacket all day long!
The core of the cold air will arrive late Friday into early Saturday with lows in the 30s, below freezing for some.
Temperatures rally over the weekend with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.