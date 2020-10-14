Gov. Beshear confirms 1,346 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear issued his daily update on the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday, confirming 1,346 new cases in the state.
“There is no backlog in that. That is today’s numbers," he said.
Beshear explained that Wednesday’s numbers would make it the single highest day of new cases had Lexington’s backlogged numbers not been announced last week.
“Everybody ought to be concerned," he said of Kentucky’s rising number of virus cases, "and everybody ought to be doing the right thing.”
The governor also confirmed seven new deaths, including at least two veterans who were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Lexington.
He said there have been 83,013 cases of the virus since March and 1,276 deaths.
At least 1,718,621 tests have been conducted in the Commonwealth.
Seven-hundred eleven people are hospitalized with the virus, 185 are in intensive care, and 113 are on a ventilator, Beshear confirmed.
Of the newest cases, 276 were in Jefferson County.
The state’s Wednesday positivity rate is currently 4.72%, and the governor said the Kentucky Department of Public Health is working on improving the way the positivity rate is calculated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack plans on going into further detail on the process in COVID briefings next week.
Beshear said much of the state’s spike in cases is attributed to people not social distancing and having gatherings that are not 10 people or less.
