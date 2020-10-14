Joshua Jaynes: Detective’s attorney acknowledges Breonna Taylor search warrant was ‘inaccurate’

“It’s disturbing that anyone would attempt to justify that a warrant premised on lies is justified,” Baker said. “Det. Jaynes knows, just as anyone with any criminal law experience knows, that observing someone at a location and nothing further does not constitute probable cause. It’s even more absurd that Jaynes would ask people to believe he was still investigating the Springfield address as a connection to Glover over two months after Breonna’s murder, since it was still closed off for investigative purposes. That follow-up call was nothing more than an attempt to cover-up his own criminal action of perjury, which led to the murder of Breonna Taylor.”