Kanye West celebrates Kentucky poll results found to be ‘not valid’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Poll results that were celebrated by Kanye West on Twitter were not valid, according to the station he sourced.
West tweeted a screenshot from LEX18 in Lexington, Kentucky that read West had 19% of the President Kentucky results with 100% of precincts reporting.
He celebrated by in a driveway saying “get the West Wing ready!”
LEX 18 took to Twitter to say the results were not valid.
The tweet read: “Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June’s primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion.”
West is on the ballot in Kentucky and has started a write-in campaign for the presidency.
