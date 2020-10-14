Kentucky School Report Card impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

By Sarah Jackson | October 14, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 11:58 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An annual report rating school districts was impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky School Report Card for the 2019-2020 year does not include star ratings, federal classification or significant achievement gaps because of Kentucky’s COVID-19 Assessment Waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education that suspended the majority of state testing and accountability calculations.

Areas involving students, including enrollment, attendance and student groups may have also been impacted by COVID-19.

Dropout retention rates, information concerning faculty, staff and community, access to technology and civil rights data was not impacted by the pandemic.

To view the Kentucky School Report Card, click here.

