$17M road improvement project coming to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced a $17 million infrastructure improvement project is coming to the city to keep up with the area’s growth.
Moore said the city plans to widen the roadway known as the Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike, from Holmans Lane to the intersection of Salem Noble Road, expanding it from one lane to three. The project also will add turning lanes, sidewalks, and gutters to Utica-Sellersburg Road between Highway 62 and Charlestown Pike.
Moore said the road improvement project is set to accommodate the city’s rapid growth.
“These farmlands, these fields, most of them aren’t farmed anymore,” Moore said. “There’s going to be a new crop growing here. It’s going to be houses.”
The project will cost $17 million, but the mayor said the funding won’t come from the public’s taxes. Instead, the money will be generated from revenue made by the new businesses in the Tax Increment Financing District. The businesses in the TIF district pay higher taxes, knowing the additional funds will go toward community improvement projects.
“From the new movie theater, all the new restaurants; we just broke ground last week on the Hilton Garden Inn,” Moore said. “All that new revenue is generating a better, safer, and easier way of living in Jeffersonville.”
The project will take nearly five years to complete, beginning with the design phase in 2021, right-of-way and land acquisition in 2022, utility relocation in 2023, and construction in 2024 and 2025.
The city plans to schedule public meetings with the people of Jeffersonville to gather their input on the design of the road soon.
Once complete, Moore said he expects the expanded roadway to bring even more growth to Jeffersonville.
“When I was growing up as a boy, this was all farmed," he said. "If you were out this far you were in the middle of nowhere. Take a look around now, FedEx right behind me. That’s what Jeffersonville has become.”
The project will be presented to the city’s redevelopment board later this month, then presented to the city council.
