Robert Neff: LMPD officer resigns following misconduct charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after WAVE 3 News confirmed “termination procedures have begun” for an embattled Louisville Metro Police Department officer, Robert Neff resigned from the force.
The department confirmed the news shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday
A judge found Neff, who had been on administrative reassignment since March, guilty this week of two counts of official misconduct and one count of sexual misconduct related to two incidents at a Thornton’s gas station this year.
Neff was originally charged with three counts of official misconduct, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical contact.
WAVE 3 News had previously reported that Neff, while on duty and wearing his LMPD uniform, allegedly touched a woman while she was working inside the Thornton’s store. He is alleged to have tied the woman’s hands behind her back with plastic, then later using a knife to free her when she pulled away.
WAVE 3 News also reported that Neff followed the woman into the backroom of the store, hugged her twice and kissed her once on the cheek. Investigators said Neff was at the store for nearly two hours while he was on duty, then came back an hour later while was off duty.
The next day, again while on-duty, Neff returned to the store for approximately two hours and 20 minutes, and on that occasion allegedly touched the woman inappropriately twice under the pretense of performing a search.
In court Monday, Neff entered an Alford plea, meaning he acknowledged there was enough evidence for a possible conviction, but did not admit guilt.
