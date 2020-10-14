7 Western Kentucky counties in ‘red’ on state map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear announces 776 new coronavirus cases. 111 of those cases reported are kids 18 and younger.
He says the total in the state now sits at 81,691 cases. Governor Beshear says there are 14 new deaths.
You can watch it live below.
The Hopkins County coronavirus dashboard now shows 829 cases.
That’s up 36 cases from what it showed by 11 a.m. Monday. It also shows one additional death.
Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 55 additional confirmed COVID-19 and eight deaths.
The new cases include 16 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, eight in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 13 in Ohio County, four in Union County, and four in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 4,203.
The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County, six residents of Henderson County, and a resident of McLean County.
Muhlenberg County is in the red status Tuesday morning. McLean and Ohio Counties were reflected in the red status by Tuesday evening.
According to State numbers, Muhlenberg County’s daily case incident rate is at 25.2, Ohio County is at 28, and McLean County is at 26.4. Muhlenberg County’s health department says it’s the first time since the pandemic began that county has been in the red.
According to the Key on the state’s coronavirus map, anything over 25 is listed as critical.
That makes a total of seven Western Kentucky counties in the red now.
The Kentucky COVID dashboard shows it joined Henderson, Union, Webster, and Hopkins Counties overnight. One of the hardest-hit counties right now is Henderson County. Their incident rate as of Tuesday was 45.5.
“I just feel like if we don’t take stronger measures, I don’t think anything is going to change,” one Henderson woman shared. “But, I don’t think anybody wants to be quarantined again."
Its report shows there are currently 70 active cases in the county with six people in the hospital.
”I think upping the restrictions again as they were in the beginning of summer or the beginning of the pandemic, that obviously helped until we get this thing figured out," Henderson’s Hailey Hartman expressed.
12 people have died in Muhlenberg County from COVID-19.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 cases.
Redbanks in Henderson, as we’ve reported, has also been dealing with an outbreak of cases.
Officials telling 14 News they’ve been working tirelessly to care for their patients.
As of Tuesday, state numbers show a total of 22 deaths attributed to COVID-19 at the facility.
Redbanks officials said Tuesday they have 28 active resident cases and 40 active staff cases.
Redbanks officials also told 14 News Tuesday the CDC and Department of Public Health have authorized asymptomatic staff that had tested positive to work. They say those staff members are only allowed to care for residents that are positive in an area which they say is sealed from the rest of the facility.
Here are the all time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,686 cases, 24 deaths, 1,409 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 891 cases, 12 deaths, 786 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 829 cases, 39 deaths, 599 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 549 cases, 9 death, 456 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,080 cases, 21 deaths, 758 recovered
- Webster Co. - 249 cases, 3 death, 192 recovered
- McLean Co. - 114 cases, 2 death, 89 recovered
- Union Co. - 428 cases, 5 death, 348 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 97 cases, 1 death, 77 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.