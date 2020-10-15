Absentee ballots among discarded mail bound for Jeffersontown

“On Thursday morning, October 15, Special Agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) in Louisville, KY responded to a report of undelivered mail being found by a local citizen. USPS OIG Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including 112 absentee ballots and two political advertisements. The mail was intended for delivery in the 40299 zip code area of Jeffersontown, KY. The ballots and political flyers have already been returned to the USPS and will be delivered to customers today. USPS OIG Special Agents are working to identify who is responsible for discarding the mail. When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”