Beshear confirms 20 more COVID-19 deaths in the Commonwealth, 1,260 new cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Thursday afternoon for people who live in the state as the battle against the coronavirus continues.
In a daily briefing conducted virtually by Beshear from the governor’s mansion in Frankfort as he quarantines after being exposed to the virus, he continued begging Kentuckians to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.
“We can’t ignore [the virus]. We can’t pretend it’s not here," the governor stressed. “We can’t pretend the virus isn’t here and isn’t deadly. This thing is deadly, and it’s real, so let’s treat it as such.”
He went on to confirm 1,260 more cases of COVID-19, with 20 more people dying from complications related to the virus. It brings the death toll in the Commonwealth to 1,296.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is currently 4.94%, the highest it has been in approximately four weeks.
“Folks, I’m begging you," Beshear said, “let’s turn this thing around. I don’t want to read 20 more deaths in a day. We’ve already lost so many. We don’t need more back-to-back 1,000-case days.”
Other numbers Beshear revealed were the total hospitalized in the state due to COVID. He said 738 people are in a hospital for treatment, while 192 are in intensive care and at least 92 are on a ventilator.
At least 990,957 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with 10,872 patients who have recovered from the virus.
So far, the state has had 84,195 cases confirmed since March.
The governor also shared a message for deniers of the virus and those who have been aggressive or violent toward people wearing masks in public or being cautious due to the virus outbreak. He said even if someone doesn’t believe the coronavirus is real, compassion is the key to the people of Kentucky.
“Be a little bigger than yourself,” Beshear pleaded. “If other people think [the virus is deadly] and they’re truly afraid, be empathetic enough to wear a mask for them.”
The governor ended his daily briefing saying as Americans, it is everyone’s duty to respect others, even those in disagreement.
“We’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together,” he said before signing off.
