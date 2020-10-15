Delayed ramp construction causing delays for local businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holly Fisher gets caught up in traffic every day, to and from work. She’s a floral designer for Lloyd’s Florist on Preston Highway.
“You cannot turn left (out of work), you have to go right, and then you sit through two to three cycles of traffic lights and I could throw a rock at the traffic light,” Fisher said. “There should be no reason to wait that long.”
This new stop-and-go driving routine started in September. The same time construction crews began working on the I-265 west ramp near Preston Highway.
Kentucky Transportation said the repair work is being performed as part of a master agreement with Jave LLC of Lexington. New customized bearings for the bridge have been fabricated in off-site facilities and will be delivered to the site.
Originally, on-site work was expected to be complete by early October. However, Kentucky Transportation told Wave 3 News the pandemic caused a delay in manufacturing. Now they said the ramp is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
Drivers were given a detour that would take them a few miles down I-265 east. However, many have ignored the detour and continued on Preston Highway. Wave 3 News saw several vehicles making illegal u-turns at intersections on Preston Highway, causing significant congestion in the area.
Nearby employees said some drivers have taken advantage of their parking lots as well.
“It really just causes a congestion in the afternoon when you’re trying to get home,” Fisher said. “There’s bumper to bumper traffic.”
Once the ramp is done, Kentucky Transportation said it must be inspected before it can reopen to drivers.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.