Federal agents offering $5,000 for information on arsons in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Louisville Field Division and Louisville Metro Arson Bureau are asking for the communities help in making arrests for the following incidents:
- June 1, 2020 - A fire was intentionally set at Dino’s Food Mart located at 2601 West Broadway.
- Sept. 23, 2020 - A molotov cocktail was thrown at Churchill Downs located at 700 Central Avenue.
- Sept. 23, 2020 - An attempted arson was conducted at the Hall of Justice located at 6th and Jefferson.
- Sept. 24, 2020 - An attempted arson was conducted at the Louisville Free Public Library located at 301 York Street.
- Sept. 24, 2020 - A fire was intentionally set at Red Dog Liquors located at 2930 Wilson Avenue.
- Sept. 26, 2020 - An arson was conducted on a Spalding University vehicle located at the corner of Breckenridge and South 4th Streets.
ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow said $5,000 will be offered per event for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for the crimes.
“Law enforcement is one piece of the government’s response but we’re asking for help from individuals who live in the community,” Morrow explained. “We all have the same goal and that’s to make sure our neighborhoods are safe.”
The ATF is also investigating an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 25 at the Hungry Pelican restaurant on Bardstown Road.
If you have any information on these cases contact the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-Fire or (888) 283-3473 or send a text to 63975. Information can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.
Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit® app using ATF Louisville Field Division as the location. It is available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and on the Report It website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.