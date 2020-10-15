Fern Creek fire chief named 2020 Kentucky Fire Chief of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local fire chief received a surprise Thursday.
Fern Creek Fire Department Chief Nathan Mulvey was chosen as the 2020 Kentucky Fire Chief of the Year.
There was a gathering at the Fern Creek fire station to give Mulvey the honor.
“I’m really excited about the growth here within Fern Creek and our district," he said, "and what we’re able to provide to the community with the addition of our EMS service. I think we’ve got a great group of people, always striving to better themselves, and encourage one another, and I think that’s what it’s about.”
Mulvey thanked his brother-in-law who first brought him to the fire station when he was a high school student.
