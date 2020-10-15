FORECAST: Coldest air of the season moving in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FREEZE WARNING: Jackson & Jennings County, Ind.
- FROST ADVISORY: Southern Indiana & parts of northern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the rain exits, the clouds will eventually clear.
Temperatures take a tumble into the 30s by early Friday morning. A FROST ADVISORY is posted for much of southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. After a cold start, we won’t see that much warming Friday afternoon as highs only reach into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, so at least it will be a pretty-looking fall day.
Temperatures will fall even further into the 30s Friday night, prompting a more widespread frost threat and a rural freeze potential. The growing season will likely end in most areas Friday night.
By Saturday afternoon temperatures will recover into the mid-60s thanks to sunshine and a southerly wind.
