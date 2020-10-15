FORECAST: Rain ends, temperatures tumble

- FREEZE WARNING: Jackson & Jennings County, Ind.
- FROST ADVISORY: Southern Indiana & parts of northern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will exit the region around sunset as a cold front pushes through. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s overnight behind the front.
A FROST ADVISORY is in place north and west of Louisville Friday morning because of our frost threat. After a cold start, we won’t see that much warming Friday afternoon as highs only reach into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, so at least it will be a pretty-looking fall day.
Temperatures will fall even further into the 30s Friday night, prompting a more widespread frost threat and a rural freeze potential. The growing season will likely end in most areas Friday night.
By Saturday afternoon temperatures will recover into the mid-60s thanks to sunshine and a southerly wind.
While sunny skies are expected on Saturday, clouds increase on Sunday ahead of a system that brings us rain on Monday.
