Gunshot victim dies after being taken to hospital in personal vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was taken to a Louisville hospital with a gunshot wound died of his injuries.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Jewish Hospital around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.
Officers did locate a shooting scene near the intersection of 28th and Cedar streets.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
