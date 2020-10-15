Gunshot victim dies after being taken to hospital in personal vehicle

By Sarah Jackson | October 15, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 6:41 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was taken to a Louisville hospital with a gunshot wound died of his injuries.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Jewish Hospital around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Officers did locate a shooting scene near the intersection of 28th and Cedar streets.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

