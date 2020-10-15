Indiana State Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for COVID-19.
Box tested positive Wednesday after spending time with her daughter and grandson, who also tested positive, according to Governor Eric Holcomb’s press secretary Rachel Hoffmeyer.
Holcomb was also tested and his results were negative.
“Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery,” Holcomb said. “The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”
Box will quarantine for 14 days.
