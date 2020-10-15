Indiana State Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Kristina Box, State of Indiana Health Commissioner (Source: State of Indiana)
By Sarah Jackson | October 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 10:51 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for COVID-19.

Box tested positive Wednesday after spending time with her daughter and grandson, who also tested positive, according to Governor Eric Holcomb’s press secretary Rachel Hoffmeyer.

Holcomb was also tested and his results were negative.

“Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery,” Holcomb said. “The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”

Box will quarantine for 14 days.

