JCPS delays return to in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools, the state’s largest district and one of America’s 30 largest districts, announced Thursday that its plan to return to in-person classes on Oct. 22 has been delayed.
The district sent the following email to JCPS families on Thursday:
Like many of you, there is nothing we want more than to have students and staff back in our school buildings. But we won’t do that until we know it is safe for our students, their families and our employees.
As we closely review the data and trends of COVID-19 cases in our city, it is not possible to safely begin our return-to-school on October 22nd, as we had hoped. When we see a significant reduction in the number of cases, we will consult local and state health officials and make a determination about when we can safely return to in-person instruction.
JCPS wants to assure families that a plan is in place to safely reopen our schools when the data supports that decision. An updated and detailed plan for a safe return to in-person classes will be discussed at our Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. Our updated planning document will be available on our website tomorrow.
You have been patient, understanding and cooperative during this time and we thank you for your support of JCPS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.