Jefferson County voters experience short waits at early voting centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many voters in Jefferson County told WAVE 3 News they had quick, hassle-free voting experiences on the second day of early voting in Kentucky.
David Biles was among several others Wednesday who chose to cast his ballot at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
“It didn’t take long at all, I’d say we were in and out of there in less than 10 minutes, so a very easy process. There’s plenty of parking,” he said.
Marcia Bland called the voting process “seamless” and “safe.”
“I wanted to make sure that my vote went into the machine and that it was counted,” she said. “Everybody has on masks or shields or both, they have the hand sanitizers, they have pens that you can keep so you’re not reusing it, they have the workers that are wiping off the desk as you leave.”
First-time voters like Richard Ninamou said they were proud to cast their ballot in person.
“With all the stuff that’s been going on, I feel like it’s important to get my voice out there. To be honest, I felt excited, I felt like I just had a voice,” he said.
The Expo Center is just one of four early voting locations in Jefferson County. The other locations hosting voters are:
• The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard
• The KFC Yum! Center - Main Street and 2nd Street
• The Louisville Marriott East - 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard
The early voting locations are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In a discussion Wednesday with the Louisville Forum, Jefferson County Clerk’s Office spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy said voters have been “enthusiastic.” On the first day of early voting, 9,690 ballots were cast.
“I actually walked the lines at Louisville Marriott East in the morning. People had started lining up at 7 o’clock in the morning. They were enthusiastic about voting and they knew it didn’t open until 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “And I walked and talked to people and they said they wanted to be one of the first people. They wanted to vote on the first day.”
More than 38,000 absentee ballots have also been received with about 175,000 of them requested by the deadline last Friday.
Each early voting location in Jefferson County has a ballot drop box for absentee voters to use. Deborah Scott took advantage of one on Wednesday.
“Our mail has been known to take a while so by bringing it here to the ballot box and dropping it off, I feel real secure that it will be counted and not lost in the mail,” she said.
Absentee voters are encouraged to mail back their ballots or drop them off as soon as possible. Those who requested absentee ballots should only vote in person if their ballot has not arrived by Oct. 28.
