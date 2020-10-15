People are ready to roadtrip after a year of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Numbers of departing and arriving passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are still less than 40 percent of last year
That 40 percent is a vast improvement over the single digits seen in early spring.
Passengers are expressing an unseen comfort level when it comes to avoiding COVID-19.
“As long as when they come home they take precautions to keep everybody safe,” traveler Mollie bailey said, “then it’s probably better for our mental health at this point to see family and friends than to stay home.”
A survey from AAA finds 80 percent of people expecting to take a vacation before the year is out will be making a road trip.
Many are holding off on making firm plans with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
“They’re worried it might not happen because of coronavirus, which means most of the travel that could happen this fall will end up being sporadic and last minute.,” AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert said.
AAA released a number of recommendations including:
-Check for the latest travel restrictions from CDC -Call ahead to hotels and rental car companies
-Inquire about COVID-19 prevention procedures.
-Pack face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer
-Pack extra water and snacks to reduce stops.
Air travelers we spoke to said they find it easier to fly. “Just staying safe at the store, having to wipe off gas pumps, my babies having to use the restroom,” Keisha Key said. “It’s like you don’t really know which way to go. It’s just wherever you can get to fastest.”
