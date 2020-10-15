Reset Louisville planning to build homes for first-time homeowners in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Reset Louisville on Thursday announced $1.4 million in funding for its Reset Housing Initiative in west Louisville.
The program aims to build up to 22 brand new homes for first-time homeowners, along with the creation of The West End Economic Development Fund.
The organization calls for a restructuring of how the city provides for lower-income communities. It announced it plans to begin construction on the new homes by the end of the year.
“So we will begin the construction of three homes before the year’s end, and we will continue to fight to bridge this gap in homeownership between black and white, between the rich and poor, here in Louisville,” Program Director Anthony Gaines II said.
The West End Economic Development Fund is requesting multiple agencies in Louisville help them raise $150 million over the next five years.
