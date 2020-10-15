Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed in southern Indiana.
A Safe Haven Baby Box will be placed at Clarksville Fire Station No. 1 on East Stansifer Way.
The baby boxes allow people who have a baby they do not wish to care for give the child up anonymously.
The baby is placed in a padded, climate-controlled box then an alarm goes off to let first responders know a baby is inside.
The Safe Haven baby box will open to the public starting on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.