Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Clarksville

A Safe Haven Baby Box sits in Seymour Fire Station 3 on Meadowbrook Drive. (Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | October 15, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 7:26 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed in southern Indiana.

A Safe Haven Baby Box will be placed at Clarksville Fire Station No. 1 on East Stansifer Way.

The baby boxes allow people who have a baby they do not wish to care for give the child up anonymously.

The baby is placed in a padded, climate-controlled box then an alarm goes off to let first responders know a baby is inside.

The Safe Haven baby box will open to the public starting on Friday.

