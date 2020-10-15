1 shot on Blue Lick Road

By Sarah Jackson | October 15, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 7:10 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was taken to an area hospital after being shot on Blue Lick Road.

The shooting was reported in the 8800 block of Blue Lick Road around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Mitchell said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

