Win a house in Norton Commons for $100 and help a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With $100, a brand new home can be won in Norton Commons or a 2021 BMW X3 plus $10,000 cash, all while helping kids.
The money raised from the Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW Raffle will help the hospital and families it serves. That includes Madison Dugas, who has been through so much in her nearly one year of life. When the infant was born, the left side of her heart was smaller than the right side.
“A lot of people with Down Syndrome have heart defects, so I was expecting some kind of heart problem, but I wasn’t expecting surgery,” Madison’s mom Beth Dugas told WAVE 3 News. “She’s been in the hospital more than she’s been home.”
Her first open-heart surgery at Norton Children’s Hospital was when she was one week old. Dugas remembers holding and looking at her daughter before the operation.
“This is the last time I would ever see her chest without scars on it,” she remembered.
Madison didn’t have much time for the scar to heal. She needed a second open-heart surgery and then a heart transplant in June.
“That morning I just hugged her and told her I loved her. I’m going to cry thinking about it now. How thankful we are to the donor family who lost their child for Madison to live. Pretty emotional time,” Dugas said.
Dugas, her husband Kenneth, and their son Parker had to put so much trust in the nurses and doctors. Both parents were still working and after Madison’s surgery, they drove an hour each way from Elizabethtown to get to the hospital in Louisville each day.
“I have said through this whole process I never expected to have the relationship with nurses and doctors there,” Dugas said.
Since they spent so much time in the hospital, she said the new Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit brought them much comfort.
“Every room had its own bathroom, couches, chairs, TV for each room, temperature control in each room,” Beth noted.
Madison went home last week with oxygen and medication. Tuesday, she was admitted to Norton Children’s Hospital again needing additional oxygen. Dugas said Madison continues to improve and they hope to take her home again next week.
To buy a raffle ticket, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.