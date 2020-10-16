Ballard student home after battling serious illness connected to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Ballard High School student is back home after spending 10 days in the hospital. She was battling an illness three months after she thought she was done with the effects of COVID-19.
“She is a walking testimony that you can be young and healthy, and this can happen to you,” Janelle Bardon said.
Bardon’s 17-year-old daughter Taylor was diagnosed with the potentially deadly MIS-C, a secondary illness popping up in children who’ve had COVID-19.
“I was just honestly really worried about getting it better, and how am I going to get better,” the teen told WAVE 3 News.
“We don’t even know what set it off and we don’t know if it will be set off again,” Janelle Bardon said.
Taylor Bardon was diagnosed with the rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. Your immune system kicks into overdrive and organs like your heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and the gastrointestinal system can become inflamed.
“Be aware that if your kid spikes this fever out of nowhere, starts having this bizarre rash, or they’re vomiting,” Janelle Bardon warned.
The CDC says to contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms of MIS-C:
- Fever
- Abdominal pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Neck pain
- Rash
- Bloodshot eyes
- Feeling extra tired
The CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C or other concerning signs:
- Trouble breathing
- Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- Severe abdominal pain
Taylor Bardon, a field hockey player, started to feel off around three months after she got over COVID. Doctors thought it could have been allergies, and as it began to worsen, strep throat.
“You give that antibiotic 48 to 72 hour or so work, go back home and I would say that most people that were not in health care would have sat at home while their kids were getting gravely ill,” her mom said.
Janelle Bardon has been a nurse for 20 years. She saw her daughter begin to spiral with a fever of 104, a sore throat, nausea, and a rash. A doctor finally realized what it was and moved the teen to the ICU.
After antibody treatments, a spinal tap showed she developed meningitis as well.
“She didn’t eat or drink for seven days, she just couldn’t even sit up, the headache was just that bad,” Janelle Bardon said.
After a drastic decline and several rounds of anti-virals, Taylor Bardon is on the mend, surrounded by support from her field hockey family. She worries if her illness is actually over, though.
“That’s the scary thing,” her mom said. “I actually asked that question to the intensivist at the hospital and he told me, ‘Ask me in a year.’”
With so much unknown about COVID and MIS-C, Janelle Bardon wants to make sure parents know what to look for and that this is serious.
“This is not just, ‘Did they die or not?’ It’s what kind of lifelong effects, you know, are they going to have from it?” Janelle asked. “Take it seriously, and wear your mask, and protect other people. We’re never going to get out of this if we can’t come together.”
“COVID is very real,” Taylor Bardon said. “It’s not a joke, it’s not fake.”
The 17-year-old still has a long road of medical care ahead and her family needs help catching up with all of the bills piling up. To donate to the Bardons, click here.
