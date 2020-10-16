Beshear: 1,319 more COVID-19 cases in Ky.; youngest patient 7 days old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released more information Friday on the coronavirus outbreak in the state. In a press release issued by his office, the governor continued asking Kentuckians to wear masks, socially distance, and keep gatherings small.
“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” Beshear said. “We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”
The governor said there were 1,319 more cases of the virus confirmed Friday, with 189 reported from kids under age 18. The youngest case was confirmed to be in a 7-day-old baby.
Friday’s press release also stated four more deaths, bringing the death toll due to the virus in the Commonwealth to 1,300.
Kentucky’s positivity rate stands at 4.7%.
Beshear stressed the importance of staying protected against the virus, not only for one’s own health but for others around them.
“My faith tells me I have to treat my neighbor as myself, and that means I have to protect my neighbor, whether I know them or not,” Beshear said. “My rights stop where they could be harmed. Let’s do the right thing and let’s follow our values.”
At least 1,773,349 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Commonwealth since March, with 17,018 patients who have recovered across the state.
The governor also confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an Elliott County prison.
“Another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive,” he said.
Beshear said the entire prison will be tested for the virus and any protocols necessary will be implemented to prevent any further spread there.
The next live briefing will be conducted virtually from the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort on Monday at 4 p.m.
