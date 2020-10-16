Breonna Taylor family takes calls for change to New York City; thousands expected at rally

The Taylor family said they’ve blocked out the noise and focused on their Protest to Power caravan, which helps personally take hundreds of people to the polls in Kentucky. Palmer and Austin added their family is focused on the promise they made in Taylor’s name, to make sure there’s never another Breonna Taylor story. The family is working on accomplishing their goal with the families of Jacob Blake (shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer), Sean Bell (shot and killed the morning before his wedding by New York City police officers), Alan Feliz (shot and killed by NYC police officers after being pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt) and more.