FORECAST: Frosty start to the weekend

- FREEZE WARNING: Jackson & Jennings County (IN) till 10 AM EDT
- FROST ADVISORY: Southern Indiana & parts of Northern Kentucky till 9 AM EDT
- FROST ADVISORY/FREEZE WARNING for Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly start in the 30s for most locations, sunshine will do its best to warm us up. Temperatures top out near 60° this afternoon.
Temperatures tumble into the 30s yet again tonight; this will promote a more widespread frost threat and even a light freeze in some rural areas.
A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the entire region for Saturday morning. After another cold start, sunshine will have some help warming temperatures up throughout our Saturday. Southerly winds will help to guide highs into the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night. Continued southerly winds will limit lows to the 40s.
Highs climb back to near 70° on Sunday as clouds increase.
Rain pushes into WAVE Country late Sunday into Monday.
