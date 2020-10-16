FORECAST: Sunny and milder

- FROST ADVISORY for all of WAVE Country until 9AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful day is on tap for WAVE Country! After a cold morning, sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid 60s for highs. It will be breezy during the afternoon with gusts up to 20mph possible.
Temperatures won’t get nearly as cold tonight thanks to a southerly wind. The suburbs will fall back into the 40s, with a low near 50 in Louisville. We’ll see a mostly clear sky, but clouds will start rolling in toward morning.
We’ll see more clouds than sunshine on Sunday as a cold front approaches. While isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, the best chance comes in the evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely Sunday night, especially across southern Indiana. Lows in the 50s.
A front stalls in the area keeping the chance of showers in the forecast into Tuesday. Much warmer air surges into the area mid to late week with highs near 80 once again before another cool-down next weekend.
