FORECAST: Widespread frost late tonight; some temperatures drop to freezing

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FROST ADVISORY for all of WAVE Country Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another night in the 30s across our entire area, prompting a FROST ADVISORY for all counties in the region. Don’t forget to disconnect garden hoses from spigots and take in any houseplants you may have outside! It’ll be mostly clear overnight.
Sunshine will help get rid of the morning’s cold air, leaving us with a breezy and milder afternoon in the mid-60s on Saturday.
Southerly winds will continue Saturday night, which will keep temperatures from dipping below the 40s, with lows near 50 in Louisville. Skies will be mostly clear once again.
Clouds will roll in on Sunday as a front approaches, but the rain chance looks to hold off until evening. Until then, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon.
Monday’s rain is looking heavier and more widespread, so plan on that for both the morning and evening commutes and stay tuned for timing adjustments.
Lighter, more scattered rain will linger into Tuesday and part of Wednesday before we focus on thunderstorm chances by late week.
