School attendance drops during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since more people are becoming sick with coronavirus in Louisville, Jefferson County Public Schools announced students will continue with Non-Traditional Learning (NTI), for the foreseeable future.
Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,319 more cases of the virus, with 189 reported from kids under age 18. A press release also stated four more deaths, bringing the death toll due to the virus in the Commonwealth to 1,300.
The purpose of NTI is to protect students' health by keeping them at home with online classes. However, WAVE 3 News found some students are still struggling to adjust or not participating at all.
“My kids are struggling emotionally, they’re struggling in school, they’re struggling socially,” Christina Del Valle said. “In order for me to maintain my job at work, there is not childcare for my kids.”
Since transitioning to NTI, JCPS has had a drop in attendance. In late September 2019, the district had a 94.58% for attendance. So far this school year, the district has a roughly 90% attendance rate.
Across the Ohio River in southern Indiana, Greater Clark County Schools reported a 92.92% attendance rate for the first quarter of the school year. It dropped from a 96.16% rate from last year.
“Most of our kids are coming and showing up every day,” GCCS Director of Elementary Education Karen Wesley said. “We will have a situation where we see a dip after a positive case in a community.”
GCCS has used a hybrid schedule during the 2020-2021 academic school year. When coronavirus cases increase in the community, the nearby schools keep students at home for online classes. However, if a student has five unexcused absences, a school employee will make a call to their home.
“Our counselors mostly at the secondary school try to reach out to sort through the ones who are just forgetting or who need extra assistance or extra training,” Wesely said.
