SEC announces some schedule changes, including UK games against Missouri and Georgia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With multiple SEC games postponed due to COVID-19, the league announced on Friday that is adjusting the schedule.
Among the games postponed this weekend were LSU at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri.
As a result, Kentucky’s game against Missouri is being moved to October 24 at 4 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri.
The Cats game against Georgia is being moved to Saturday, October 31. It will kickoff at 12 p.m.
Both game will televised on the SEC Network.
“As we go through these unprecedented times, the programs in the SEC continue to work through the protocols and scheduling which keeps players, coaches, staff and fans as safe and healthy as possible, while trying to afford the opportunity to play a full schedule,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. "Moving these games gives the conference and our program the best opportunity to accomplish these goals.
“These adjustments may create inconveniences and our staff is here to assist to the extent we can with those changes. Please contact our ticket office with any questions.”
Tickets for the Georgia game, originally scheduled for October 24, will be still be valid on October 31.
