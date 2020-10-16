Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 16 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 16:
Thursday
- Doss 32, Atherton 20
- Moore 13, Valley 8
Friday
- Bullitt East 35, Southern 26
- Eastern, Ballard
- Eminence, Berea
- Campbellsville, Bethlehem
- Pleasure Ridge Park, Bullitt Central
- St. Xavier, Butler
- North Oldham, Central
- Meade County, Central Hardin
- Iroquois, Fairdale
- North Bullitt, Jeffersontown
- Marion County, John Hardin
- Frankfort, Kentucky Country Day
- Elizabethtown, LaRue County
- George Rogers Clark, Madison Central
- Fern Creek, Male
- Holy Cross, Newport
- Barren County, North Hardin
- Bryan Station, Oldham County
- Seneca, South Oldham
- Shawnee, Walton-Verona
- Bardstown, Thomas Nelson
- Nelson County, Spencer County
- Madison, Columbus East
- Silver Creek, Corydon Central
- Brownstown Central, Scottsburg
- Seymour, Floyd Central
- Jeffersonville, Bedford North Lawrence
- Jennings County, New Albany
- Clarksville, North Harrison
- Providence, Linton-Stockton
- Charlestown, Eastern
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.