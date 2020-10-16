Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 16 schedule

Touchdown Friday Night on WAVE 3 News (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 6:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 16:

KENTUCKY

Thursday

  • Doss 32, Atherton 20
  • Moore 13, Valley 8

Friday

  • Bullitt East 35, Southern 26
  • Eastern, Ballard
  • Eminence, Berea
  • Campbellsville, Bethlehem
  • Pleasure Ridge Park, Bullitt Central
  • St. Xavier, Butler
  • North Oldham, Central
  • Meade County, Central Hardin
  • Iroquois, Fairdale
  • North Bullitt, Jeffersontown
  • Marion County, John Hardin
  • Frankfort, Kentucky Country Day
  • Elizabethtown, LaRue County
  • George Rogers Clark, Madison Central
  • Fern Creek, Male
  • Holy Cross, Newport
  • Barren County, North Hardin
  • Bryan Station, Oldham County
  • Seneca, South Oldham
  • Shawnee, Walton-Verona
  • Bardstown, Thomas Nelson
  • Nelson County, Spencer County

INDIANA

  • Madison, Columbus East
  • Silver Creek, Corydon Central
  • Brownstown Central, Scottsburg
  • Seymour, Floyd Central
  • Jeffersonville, Bedford North Lawrence
  • Jennings County, New Albany
  • Clarksville, North Harrison
  • Providence, Linton-Stockton
  • Charlestown, Eastern

