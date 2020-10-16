V Corps to be reactivated at Fort Knox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A senior-level U.S. Army command is rejoining the active duty ranks at Fort Knox.
V Corps was last active in Wiesbaden, Germany in 2013, according to Fort Knox spokesman Kyle Hodges.
The mission of V Corps will be centered on supporting U.S. interests in Europe.
“The activation of (V Corps) headquarters provides the needed level of command and control focused on synchronizing U.S. Army, allied and partner nation tactical formations operating in Europe,” Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville said when the reactivation decision was announced in February. “It will enhance U.S. Army Europe and U.S. European Command as they work alongside allies and partners to promote regional stability and security.”
More than 600 soldiers will make up V Corps. Some of those soldiers will be positioned in Poznan, Poland at its forward post command. Soldiers in Poland will be responsible for operational planning, mission command and oversight of rotational and other assigned forces in Europe, according to Hodges.
A ceremony for V Corps is scheduled to take place Friday at 10 a.m. at Fort Knox.
