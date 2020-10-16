Volunteers recognized at drive-thru thank you party for helping seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, but especially seniors, who are more at risk when leaving their homes.
That’s why volunteers are so important to the community.
Friday, there was a drive-thru thank you for the 130 volunteers with Senior Care Experts who deliver food boxes to seniors and other adults with isolating disabilities across Jefferson County.
The thank-you parade took place at Masonic Homes on Frankfort Avenue.
“They are practicing social distancing, and the no-contact rule, but they are still talking from the yard to the person, they’re calling them on the phone, they are making sure they’re OK, and delivering food so that they have a nice meal every day,” Senior Care Experts spokeswoman Patty Dissell said.
The Heroes of Heart volunteers received food and gifts as part of the drive-thru thank you event.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.