Win this house in Norton Commons for $100

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How would you like to win a brand new home in Norton Commons for $100? Or a 2021 BMW x3 SUV from BMW of Louisville plus $10,000 cash?
You can by purchasing a ticket that will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan toured the home that’s located at 6132 Mistflower Circle in Norton Commons. This year’s home is next door to the one from last year.
The 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is red brick. The Ramage Company built the home, something they have been doing now for eight years.
“Norton Commons takes all of its inspiration from houses that are in Louisville and indigenous to Louisville. So, we started with houses in Old Louisville,” Alex Nolan, of Ramage Company, said.
The first thing you notice upon entering is the incredible ceiling height. “It’s 12 foot, which is quite amazing. You can do some great things with windows and bigger trim at the top,” Nolan said The master suite is on the first floor, off the entry. It has a huge attached bathroom with a tub that would wash away any worries at the end of the day.
Leslie Cotter Dorazil, of Leslie Cotter Interiors, designed the home. She said with the traditional details of the home she layered in some modern furnishings. The living room is her favorite space. “(It) lives big. Marble. Extra-long leather sofa. Lots of blue and green. Just a calming space,” Cotter Dorazil said. The color palette extends to the kitchen with cabinets that remind you of the ocean with a blue green hue. The brass details really make the kitchen stand out along with the marble backsplash.
There is even a small office off the kitchen. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, both come with a connected full bath.
There’s also a third room with built in bunk beds. “(The house) is focused around kids,” Nolan said.
There’s even a third floor that’s accessible from a spiral staircase. With the natural light it’s a perfect spot for a children’s play area.
This home is 3,200 square feet. There’s even a garage for a golf cart.
Open houses are held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 17 through Nov. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. and Nov. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.
Tickets for a chance to win are $100 and only 12,000 will be sold.
