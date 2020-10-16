Woman dies in head-on crash in Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) – A woman died following a head-on collision in Scottsburg.
A preliminary investigation showed a 2014 black Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on SR 56, around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, when the driver slowed down for a vehicle preparing to turn onto Slab Road, according to Indiana State Police.
The driver of a white Saturn LS1 was also going eastbound and failed to show down for the Equinox. Instead, the Saturn went into the westbound lanes of SR 56 and collided with a blue 2006 Toyota Highlander head-on.
Following the crash, ISP said the Highlander drove off the northside of the road, the Saturn spun and hit the Equinox.
The driver of the Highlander, Beth Senatore, 64, of Scottsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Saturn was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the Equinox was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital.
