Cards hang tough but Notre Dame prevails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals' defense played its best game of the season yet it would not be enough as 4th -ranked Notre Dame held off U of L 12 to 7 on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.
" I told our guys in the lockeroom that I was proud of 'em. Proud of how they handle this past week," said Cards head coach, Scott Satterfield. " We were in this game till the end and had a chance to win".
In the fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish went into ball-control mode and put a drive together that ate up much of the clock to seal Notre Dame’s fourth victory without a defeat.
In the third quarter, the Cards put together a solid drive of their own to move in front. Malik Cunningham threw to Javian Hawkins for a 29-yard gain to the Irish one-yard line. On the very next play, Cunningham found Marshon Ford for the short T.D. and Louisville led 7 to 6.
But later in that third quarter, Notre Dame marched down for the go-ahead score. The drive was capped off by Irish quarterback, Ian Book’s run from 13 yards out to put the Irish in front to stay at 12 -7. Notre Dame’s two- point try was unsuccessful.
Louisville’s defense was stingy for most of the day as the Cards recorded four sacks. U of L linebacker, Monty Montgomery was stellar with 13 tackles and two sacks for the visitors.
U of L will take it’s 1-4 mark into next Saturday’s home game against Florida State. The kickoff set for Noon at Cardinal Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.