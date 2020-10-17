FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern returns

- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible
- SUNDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY AM: Waves of rain, especially across southern Indiana where a couple of inches are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t get nearly as cold tonight thanks to a southerly wind, but it will still be chilly with lows in the 40s. We’ll see a mostly clear sky for most of the night, but clouds will start rolling in toward morning.
We’ll see more clouds than sunshine on Sunday as a cold front approaches. While isolated showers are possible during the day, the best chance comes in the evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s, but that depends on the amount of clouds.
Rain becomes likely Sunday night as the cold front moves into the region. The best chance for rain will be in southern Indiana and it decreases the farther southeast you live. Lows will be milder in the 50s.
Rain is likely on Monday, especially along and north of the Ohio River. Highs will mainly be in the 60s, but could be warmer farther south of Louisville.
Lighter, more scattered rain will linger into Tuesday morning before the front lifts back to the north during the afternoon. Much warmer air returns for mid to late week when highs in the low 80s are possible.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.