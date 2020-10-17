Halloween’s heading this way: What’s the latest safety tips, tricks and favorite treats?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gen Z and millennials are more likely than the baby boomer generation to say COVID-19 will impact their Halloween plans this year.
Despite the pandemic, Halloween is coming and according to data from Retailmenot, Americans are showing less interest in most types of Halloween candy this year, but chocolate remains the most preferred type.
Reese’s peanut butter cups and M&M’s are the most preferred Halloween candy, followed by Kit Kat, Snickers and Hershey bars. Skittles and candy corn were the only two non-chocolate based treats to make the list.
If you are passing out candy or going trick-or-treating here is some advice from Norton Healthcare.
Experts say going door to door and picking candy out of bowl is a high-risk activity. Norton Healthcare suggest creating a station where families can approach one by one and pick individually placed pieces or bags.
Also, a Halloween mask is not a replacement for a cloth mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe.
According to the CDC, you should not attend crowded costume parties held indoors and avoid going to indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.
Another high-risk activity, according to the CDC, is going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
For more on Halloween safety, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.