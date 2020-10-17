Indiana reports new record on single-day COVID cases for third consecutive day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health provided an update on COVID cases in the state, reporting for a third straight day a record number of single-day cases.
Saturday’s report confirmed 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana, according to the ISDH. On Thursday, the single-day record was broken with 1,962 cases, and was broken again on Friday with 2,328 cases reported.
The ISDH had confirmed for Friday’s numbers that 300 of those new cases were delayed over the past couple days due to a technical issue.
As of Saturday, the total number of positive cases in the state is now 145,977.
ISDH also confirmed 31 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID in the state of Indiana to 3,685.
Indiana has administered 2,485,5066 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,545,927 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 34,320, with 13,596 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 5.9 percent for all tests administered, and 10.9 percent for unique individuals tested.
