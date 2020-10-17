Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer hosts breast cancer awareness event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, local groups worked together to create an event to increase awareness and prevention of breast cancer in the African American community.
The group Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer, the Kentucky Cancer Program, and the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center created the “Sista Strut Kickoff” drive-through awareness event, taking place at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway.
Guests at the event received educational materials and masks, and offered a place for eligible women to register for a mammogram.
Janikaa Sherrod, cancer control specialist for the Kentucky Cancer Program, said the event hopes to inform African American women about breast cancer prevention to get screened early.
“African American women are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than their white counterparts, and a lot of that is due to late-stage diagnosis," Sherrod said. “So we want African American women to know that if they can get screened early, that it can increase their chances and their success of beating this disease.”
In addition, the event also provided a first-hand look at survivors of breast cancer and their stories of encouragement.
“All of the women are here, some of them have battled breast cancer, some of them are currently going through breast cancer, and some of these people are here in support of the cause because they have family members,” Sherrod said. “For me, my mother recently passed and she was a three-time cancer survivor. So this is personal and dear to my heart as well.”
Sherrod said that if any woman 40 or older has not had yet been screened or has a history of breast cancer in their family to talk with their doctor.
For more information on prevention and screening opportunities, visit the Kentucky Cancer Program’s website.
